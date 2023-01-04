Man, 18, attacked with metal bar while sitting in car with his friends at Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth
A MAN was attacked with a metal bar while hanging out with his friends.
The victim, 18, was sat in a car at Portsdown Hill when a man started swinging the weapon at him. The attacker also struck the vehicle.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the assault took place at roughly 9.45pm on December 21, at the the turning circle of the Mill Lane car park. A statement said: ‘The victim, an 18-year-old man, was sat in a car with friends when he and the car was hit by a man holding a metal bar.
‘The suspect then got into what was described as a red Volkswagen Polo, which was then driven away from the scene. There were other occupants in the red car. No serious injuries were sustained.’
Police are appealing for more information and report two cars were parked nearby to the attack. A report can be submitted via 101, quoting 44220512902, or by visiting the police website.