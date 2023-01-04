The victim, 18, was sat in a car at Portsdown Hill when a man started swinging the weapon at him. The attacker also struck the vehicle.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the assault took place at roughly 9.45pm on December 21, at the the turning circle of the Mill Lane car park. A statement said: ‘The victim, an 18-year-old man, was sat in a car with friends when he and the car was hit by a man holding a metal bar.

The attack happened at the turning circle of the Mill Lane car park in Portsdown Hill. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The suspect then got into what was described as a red Volkswagen Polo, which was then driven away from the scene. There were other occupants in the red car. No serious injuries were sustained.’