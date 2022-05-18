Man, 31, charged with attempting to kidnap man into van on Albert Road, Southsea

A MAN has been charged with attempting to kidnap a man by forcing him into a van in a popular street.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:46 pm
Liam Derrick, 31, of the Waldrons, Thornford, has been charged with attempted kidnap following the incident on Tuesday May 10 in Albert Road, Southsea.

Police said: ‘Someone was attempting to force a man in his 40s into a van.

‘The victim sustained injuries to his face and head during the incident. He was taken to hospital and has been discharged.’

Derrick will appear before magistrates on Thursday.