Man, 31, charged with attempting to kidnap man into van on Albert Road, Southsea

Liam Derrick, 31, of the Waldrons, Thornford, has been charged with attempted kidnap following the incident on Tuesday May 10 in Albert Road, Southsea.

Police said: ‘Someone was attempting to force a man in his 40s into a van.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The victim sustained injuries to his face and head during the incident. He was taken to hospital and has been discharged.’