Man, 32, accused of exposing himself to young girl in street due in court
A man accused of exposing himself to a young girl in a street was due in court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called to a report that a man had exposed himself to a young girl on Royal Oak Close, Yateley, at around 5.30pm on Saturday 12 August. Police attended and arrested a man at the scene.
Dale Carter, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of exposure and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.