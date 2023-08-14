News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Man, 32, accused of exposing himself to young girl in street due in court

A man accused of exposing himself to a young girl in a street was due in court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to a report that a man had exposed himself to a young girl on Royal Oak Close, Yateley, at around 5.30pm on Saturday 12 August. Police attended and arrested a man at the scene.

Dale Carter, 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of exposure and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.