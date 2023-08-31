Man, 35, allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted three female victims as they walked Portsmouth streets
The first alleged incident on 16 July at around 3am involved an 18-year-old woman being approached by a man she did not know who hugged her on Fratton Road. She was not hurt.
Between 9 August and 16 August a 53-year-old woman was approached by a man she did not know on two occasions in Kingston Road. He then followed her home. She was not hurt.
On 28 August at around 9:30pm a 27-year-old woman was touched inappropriately over her clothing by a man she did not know on Fratton Road.
Following a thorough investigation of all of these incidents 35-year-old Oluwasegun Adeniran, of St Marys Road, in Portsmouth has been arrested and charged with assault by beating, stalking, and sexual assault.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
“We take every report of violence and sexual violence seriously and would urge anyone who is concerned or has been a victim to call us via 101 or 999 in an emergency, so that we can take action,” a police spokesman said.