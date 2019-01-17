Man, 36, victim of ‘serious sexual assault’ in Gosport

A MAN has been seriously sexually assaulted in Gosport

Officers were called to Gosport Leisure Park, off Forest Way, and police were seen near the Premier Inn.

The 36-year-old victim is being supported by specialist officers.

A report was made at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: 'We are investigating a report of a 36-year-old man being seriously sexually assaulted in an area close to Gosport Leisure Park on Forest Way at around 1.30am.

'Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened.

'The neighbourhood policing team is carrying out regular patrols in the area, anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers.

'Specialist officers are providing support to the victim.’

Call 101 quoting 44190018271 with any information.