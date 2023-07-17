News you can trust since 1877
Man, 40, charged with raping woman, 21, he did not know in street

A man has been charged with raping a woman he did not know in a street overnight.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Southampton have now charged Pawel Rafal Mlynski, 40, of Cedar Road, with rape.

The charge comes after it was reported that between 1.45am and 2.15am on Tuesday July 11, a 21-year-old woman had been raped by a man unknown to her in the vicinity of Bedford Place, Southampton. The woman involved is being supported by specialist officers.

Police. Picture: Adobe StockPolice. Picture: Adobe Stock
Mlynski was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on August 11.