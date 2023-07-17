Man, 40, charged with raping woman, 21, he did not know in street
A man has been charged with raping a woman he did not know in a street overnight.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Southampton have now charged Pawel Rafal Mlynski, 40, of Cedar Road, with rape.
READ NOW: Plans for new Tesco
The charge comes after it was reported that between 1.45am and 2.15am on Tuesday July 11, a 21-year-old woman had been raped by a man unknown to her in the vicinity of Bedford Place, Southampton. The woman involved is being supported by specialist officers.