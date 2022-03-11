Ben Shawyer, of Cabot Close, Locks Heath is alleged to have attempted to steal the £69.99 jersey from a Sports Direct store in Fareham on June 11, 2021.

The 40-year-old is also accused of assaulting Jessica Hatherly on the same date.

Shawyer is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday for his trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 40-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted theft and to a charge of assault by beating.

His trial starts at 10am.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron