Locks Heath man, 40, accused of trying to steal £69.99 England football shirt from Sports Direct and beating a woman due in court

A MAN accused of trying to steal an England football team shirt before beating a woman is due to appear in court.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:25 pm

Ben Shawyer, of Cabot Close, Locks Heath is alleged to have attempted to steal the £69.99 jersey from a Sports Direct store in Fareham on June 11, 2021.

The 40-year-old is also accused of assaulting Jessica Hatherly on the same date.

Shawyer is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday for his trial.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 40-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted theft and to a charge of assault by beating.

His trial starts at 10am.

