Locks Heath man, 40, accused of trying to steal £69.99 England football shirt from Sports Direct and beating a woman due in court
A MAN accused of trying to steal an England football team shirt before beating a woman is due to appear in court.
Ben Shawyer, of Cabot Close, Locks Heath is alleged to have attempted to steal the £69.99 jersey from a Sports Direct store in Fareham on June 11, 2021.
The 40-year-old is also accused of assaulting Jessica Hatherly on the same date.
Shawyer is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday for his trial.
The 40-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted theft and to a charge of assault by beating.
His trial starts at 10am.
