Man, 41, jailed after being caught having sex with woman, 37, in broad daylight in front of multiple people
A man has been locked-up after he was caught having sex in public with a woman in front of multiple people.
Kristoffer Mallion, 41, of St Michaels Road, Basingstoke, was jailed for 28 weeks after he was caught having intercourse with Suzanne Byrne, 37, in St Michael’s Road in broad daylight on June 13. Byrne was slapped with a community order.
Read More
Mallion admitted outraging public decency and threatening a witness.
Most Popular
Mallion must also pay a £156 victim surcharge and £40 court costs.
Two charges of failing to answer to court/police bail as soon as practicable were withdrawn.
He was also handed a restraining order until August 23, 2024, in which he must not contact the witness or enter a defined area.
Byrne, of Aylings Close, Basingstoke, admitted outraging public decency.
She was given a community order until April 2024 and told to complete 40 rehabilitation days.
She must pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £40.