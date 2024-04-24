Man, 43, remanded in custody after pleading guilty to exposure

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to exposure.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thomas Livingstone, of no fixed address, admitted two public order offences when he appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

It follows incidents on Ashurst Bridge Road, Totton, on Tuesday 9 April and Fawley Road, Hythe on Tuesday 2 April.

Livingstone will be sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 May.

Related topics:Police