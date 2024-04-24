Man, 43, remanded in custody after pleading guilty to exposure
A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to exposure.
Thomas Livingstone, of no fixed address, admitted two public order offences when he appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.
It follows incidents on Ashurst Bridge Road, Totton, on Tuesday 9 April and Fawley Road, Hythe on Tuesday 2 April.
Livingstone will be sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 May.