Man, 47, in court after admitting beating police officers

A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to beating police officers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Apr 2024, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edward Darren Foote, of Southampton Road, Eastleigh, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 4 April) where he admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker. It follows an incident in Southampton Road on Wednesday (3 April) involving police officers.

Foote was remanded on unconditional bail, to next appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Friday 14 June.

Related topics:Police officerEastleigh