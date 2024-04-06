Man, 47, in court after admitting beating police officers
A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to beating police officers.
Edward Darren Foote, of Southampton Road, Eastleigh, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 4 April) where he admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker. It follows an incident in Southampton Road on Wednesday (3 April) involving police officers.
Foote was remanded on unconditional bail, to next appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Friday 14 June.