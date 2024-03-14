Man, 62, fights for life after street attack as man arrested for attempted murder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received reports just before 12.15pm today (Thursday 14 March) from South Central Ambulance Service that a 62-year-old man had been assaulted on Cranford Road. He has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"We attended the scene and arrested a 58-year-old man from Petersfield on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time," a police spokesperson said.
Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: “We are aware that this news may be concerning for the local community, however we would like to reassure you that officers are in the area conducting enquiries. We have made an arrest and at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident.
"We would like to ask the public that if they were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or if anyone has any information that could help our investigation, to please call us on 101 quoting the reference number 44240110256."