A man accused of assaulting another male on the first day of Victorious Festival before allegedly attacking a woman and damaging items at a police station will appear in court today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Portsmouth man Joshua King, 35, of no fixed address, was the only individual to be charged by police following alleged offences at the three-day music extravaganza at Southsea Common.

King was charged with assaulting another man on the first day of the festival last Friday before being arrested by police. He then allegedly assaulted a female and damaged a laptop and devices at the Police Investigation Centre, Airport Service Road, the following day.

Police on patrol at Victorious Festival 2023Police on patrol at Victorious Festival 2023
He was remanded in custody following the two charges of assault and one count of criminal damage and was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The case was adjourned until Friday.

The force reported there were seven assaults at the festival including King’s alleged assault.

Other reported offences saw three drug related crimes, three for public order and a single offensive weapon incident involving a knife.

Officers issued three community resolutions for cannabis possession and two community resolutions for two actual bodily harm level assaults. The offensive weapon relates to a knife that was seen in a separate incident.

Police and Victorious Festival hailed the success of the event for its safety.