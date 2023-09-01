Portsmouth man Joshua King, 35, of no fixed address, was the only individual to be charged by police following alleged offences at the three-day music extravaganza at Southsea Common.

King was charged with assaulting another man on the first day of the festival last Friday before being arrested by police. He then allegedly assaulted a female and damaged a laptop and devices at the Police Investigation Centre, Airport Service Road, the following day.

Police on patrol at Victorious Festival 2023

He was remanded in custody following the two charges of assault and one count of criminal damage and was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. The case was adjourned until Friday.

The force reported there were seven assaults at the festival including King’s alleged assault.

Other reported offences saw three drug related crimes, three for public order and a single offensive weapon incident involving a knife.