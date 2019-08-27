Man accused of stabbing Portsmouth plainclothes police officer in park says he was in city looking for a job

A SUSPECTED drug dealer accused of stabbing a plainclothes police officer denied he was part of a London gang peddling drugs in Portsmouth, a court heard.

Michael Enzanga, 20, denied he was behind the stabbing of 56-year-old PC Russell Turner at Stamshaw Park in February.

A man who the prosecution says is Michael Enzanga climbing a wall in Stamshaw after a police officer was stabbed in February

The defendant was giving evidence during his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Prosecutor Dale Sullivan told Enzanga: ‘The truth is you’re a drug dealer from London who came to Portsmouth to sell drugs?’

Enzanga replied: ‘No.’

The defendant also denied he had stabbed the officer in the back twice after he was apprehended - saying ‘no’.

Enzanga was arrested in a garden in Jervis Road hiding under tarpaulin after the stabbing that left the neighbourhood officer with a collapsed lung. Undercover PC Turner had gone to detain the assailant when a violent struggle broke out.

A silver kitchen knife was found in the Jervis Road garden with blood on its tip the next day.

Mr Sullivan also poured scorn on Enzanga’s claims he had moved to Portsmouth to find a job after being recommended the area by a former prison cellmate.

‘You tell us you came to Portsmouth to find a job and within half a year you still don’t have one. You also told us you were about to get a job in London but instead suddenly take to Portsmouth where you do not have one,’ he said.

Enzanga replied: ‘I was going to get a job. I just needed time to process things.’

He also rejected claims that £900 found on him when he was arrested was drug money. ‘It was money from my benefits and money I had borrowed from friends,’ he said.

‘If I had been drug dealing I would have had a lot more money.’

Londoner Enzanga, 20, of Ashfield Road, Tottenham, denies grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife, four charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property - nearly £1,000 in cash.

The trial has previously heard that witnesses saw a man being attacked near the Stamshaw adventure playground on the day before the stabbing, and saw the same man on the morning that PC Turner was stabbed.

