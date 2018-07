MAGISTRATES ordered a man who assaulted two people to pay £295.

Leon Willson, 27, of Poplar Drive, Fareham, admitted assaulting a police officer and assault by beating on April 13.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation and 80 hours' unpaid work.

Willson must pay an £85 victim surcharge, £125 compensation, and £85 costs.

His pleas were taken into account when he was sentenced by magistrates.

Willson assaulted the people in Portsmouth.