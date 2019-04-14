Man and woman arrested in Southsea on modern slavery offences

Have your say

A MALE and a female have been arrested for modern slavery offences.

The pair were caught yesterday after police officers carried out a warrant at an address in Southsea.

READ MORE: Emergency services called to Portsmouth pub after man dies

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘Following a referral from #ModernSlaveryHelpline Neighbourhood Officers carried out a warrant in #Southsea yesterday, a male and a female were arrested for Modern Slavery offences.

‘Modern Slavery may be happening in your neighbourhood, please report any suspicious activity! #result’

READ MORE: Investigation after pensioner dies in accident at Hayling Island household waste recycling centre

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.