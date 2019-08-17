Man appears in court for Locks Heath burglary and stealing cars

A MAN appeared before magistrates today charged with a string of thefts, including stealing cars and using stolen bank cards.

Shane Jonathan Kimber, 25, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of three counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated vehicle taking, and three counts of fraud.

He is charged with a burglary in Knights Meadow, North Baddesley, on May 17, in which a purse was stolen and a Citroen C3 was stolen from the driveway.

He is also charged with stealing a Ford Focus Zetec from Olive Road, Southampton, on June 5.

Then there was a burglary in Horseshoe Close, Locks Heath, between June 10 and June 13, in which a handbag and wallet were stolen, and a Peugeot 206 stolen from driveway.

The final allegation is a burglary in Ambrose Way, Romsey, also between June 10 and June 13, in which a wallet and handbags were stolen, and a BMW and Audi were stolen from the driveway.

Police said the fraud charges relate to the alleged use of stolen bank cards.

Kimber was remanded in custody following today’s hearing.