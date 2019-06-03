Man armed with kitchen knives tasered after trying to get through security at Gatwick Airport

A MAN who was armed with kitchen knives in both hands has been arrested after trying to get through security at Gatwick Airport.

The 30-year-old from Crawley was tasered and later arrested by police, he remains in custody.

Gatwick Airport

The incident happened at Gatwick Airport at around 1.55am this morning.

Officers were called to the South Terminal at the airport in West Sussex after a man attempted to go through a staff search area openly carrying a kitchen knife in each hand.

The area was secured and the man was challenged by officers, who used Taser to detain him. This is not being treated as terrorist-related.

A 30-year-old man from Crawley, who was not a travelling passenger, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and making threats to kill. He currently remains in police custody.

Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: ‘Officers at Gatwick are there to keep passengers and staff safe. This incident was dealt with swiftly and no members of the public or police were harmed.’

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 0089 of 03/06.