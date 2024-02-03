Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No one was seriously injured during the incident. A 39 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault, three counts of assaulting a constable, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail until Monday, April 29.

The police are looking to identify two potential victims of the assault who were no longer on scene when police attended. One is believed to be a Deliveroo cyclist.