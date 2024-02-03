Man arrested after assaulting three members of the public, two police officers and a PCSO
A man has been arrested after assaulting three members of the public, two police officers and a PCSO.
The police received reports that on February 1, at around 5:00pm, a man assaulted three members of the public, two police officers and a PCSO outside the Barclays bank on Commercial Road.
No one was seriously injured during the incident. A 39 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault, three counts of assaulting a constable, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail until Monday, April 29.
The police are looking to identify two potential victims of the assault who were no longer on scene when police attended. One is believed to be a Deliveroo cyclist.
If this was you, or if you witnessed the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240047305 or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.