Man arrested after emergency services close major Southsea road

Have your say

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after emergency services a road in Southsea.

Highland Road was closed off shortly before 3pm on New Year’s Eve after police received reports of damage at an address.

Today police confirmed a 26-year-old man had from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of causing damage to property with intent to endanger life.

He has since been released from police custody but remains under investigation.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called out to help deal with the incident.