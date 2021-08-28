Man arrested after M27 was shut for hours due to police incident

The motorway was shut between Junction 8 and Junction 9 on Friday evening.

Police were called at 3.30pm yesterday to reports of of the concern for the welfare of a man on the Botley Road bridge.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers attended and the road was closed between junctions 8 and 9 while emergency services dealt with the incident.

M27 has reopened.

‘The man came down from the bridge safely at approximately 7.30pm and the road was reopened.

‘The man, a 28-year-old of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of causing a danger to road users. He remains in police custody at this time and is being supported by officers.

‘We’d like to thank the public for their patience while we dealt with the incident. We do understand that closures can cause an inconvenience, however the safety and welfare of the public is always our utmost priority.’

