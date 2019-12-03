Man arrested after mobility scooter user hit by car on A3 in Waterlooville released under investigation

Have your say

A MAN who was arrested after a mobility scooter user was hit by a car has been released under investigation.

The collision happened on the A3 London Road in Waterlooville at the junction with Winifred Road at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Paramedics at the scene of the accident on the A3 London Road in Waterlooville. Picture: John Dyer

A man riding a mobility scooter was hit by a car and he was rushed to hospital in Southampton with serious injuries.

An air ambulance landed at the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said: ‘We received a 999 call at 12:36 with the caller reporting a collision between a car and a male on a mobility scooter at the junction of London Road with Winifred Road in Waterlooville.

‘We sent two ambulances, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident.

‘The approximately 45-year-old male on the mobility scooter has suffered multiple, serious injuries and has been taken by road to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Southampton, with the air ambulance team travelling with him.’

A 22-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police have now said that he has been released under investigation and enquires are on-going.