Man arrested after woman is grabbed in Meridian Centre in Havant
A man has been arrested after a woman was grabbed in a shopping centre.
The woman in her 20s was assaulted in the Meridian Centre in Havant on November 3 at about 2.30pm.
The victim was walking down some stairs when she was approached by a man she did not know.
A police spokesman said: 'As he passed her, he allegedly reached out and grabbed her leg with some force before walking away. The woman was not injured.’
After a police appeal which saw a CCTV picture circulated, a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating.
The spokesman said he was further arrested on suspicion of a number of unrelated matters including sexual assault on a female, attempted robbery, using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, stalking without fear, alarm or distress and harassment without violence.
He has been released on conditional bail until Monday, March 20.