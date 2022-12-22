The woman in her 20s was assaulted in the Meridian Centre in Havant on November 3 at about 2.30pm.

The victim was walking down some stairs when she was approached by a man she did not know.

The Meridian Centre in Havant.

A police spokesman said: 'As he passed her, he allegedly reached out and grabbed her leg with some force before walking away. The woman was not injured.’

After a police appeal which saw a CCTV picture circulated, a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating.

The spokesman said he was further arrested on suspicion of a number of unrelated matters including sexual assault on a female, attempted robbery, using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, stalking without fear, alarm or distress and harassment without violence.