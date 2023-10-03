News you can trust since 1877
A man has been arrested for assault after police were inundated with reports.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
The arrest was made in Nobes Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

The 45-year-old male, from Gosport, was arrested in Nobes Avenue on Sunday afternoon (October 1). Gosport Police reported about the incident on Facebook after news of the detainment circulated on social media.

The force said at the time: “Earlier today, October 1, police were called by several members of the public to Nobes Avenue, Gosport. We are aware that there has been some interest in this on social media.

“A male from Gosport was arrested earlier this afternoon on suspicion of assault." A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the man has been released on bail while their investigation continues.

Gosport Police added: “If you witnessed any part of this incident, please call 101 quoting 44230400629 – or complete a form on our website. Thank you to all members of the public who contacted us.”