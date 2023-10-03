The arrest was made in Nobes Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

The 45-year-old male, from Gosport, was arrested in Nobes Avenue on Sunday afternoon (October 1). Gosport Police reported about the incident on Facebook after news of the detainment circulated on social media.

The force said at the time: “Earlier today, October 1, police were called by several members of the public to Nobes Avenue, Gosport. We are aware that there has been some interest in this on social media.

“A male from Gosport was arrested earlier this afternoon on suspicion of assault." A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the man has been released on bail while their investigation continues.