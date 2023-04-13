Man arrested in connection with drug supply and thefts from Boots, The Perfume Shop and The Cosmetic Company Store at Gunwharf Quays
An arrest has been made after more than £2,000 worth of goods were stolen from shops at Gunwharf Quays yesterday evening.
A 43-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and being equipped for theft.
On April 12 before 7pm there were reports of high value goods, worth approximately £2,273, being stolen from various shops including Boots, The Perfume Shop and The Cosmetic Company Store at Gunwharf Quays.
Officers attended and searched the man under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 where they found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a screwdriver.
In a Facebook post the police said: ‘He remains in police custody at the current time while our enquiries continue.’