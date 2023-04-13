News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested in connection with drug supply and thefts from Boots, The Perfume Shop and The Cosmetic Company Store at Gunwharf Quays

An arrest has been made after more than £2,000 worth of goods were stolen from shops at Gunwharf Quays yesterday evening.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

A 43-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and being equipped for theft.

On April 12 before 7pm there were reports of high value goods, worth approximately £2,273, being stolen from various shops including Boots, The Perfume Shop and The Cosmetic Company Store at Gunwharf Quays.

Officers attended and searched the man under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 where they found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a screwdriver.

A man from Southampton has been arrested. Picture: Shaun RosterA man from Southampton has been arrested. Picture: Shaun Roster
In a Facebook post the police said: ‘He remains in police custody at the current time while our enquiries continue.’