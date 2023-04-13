A 43-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and being equipped for theft.

On April 12 before 7pm there were reports of high value goods, worth approximately £2,273, being stolen from various shops including Boots, The Perfume Shop and The Cosmetic Company Store at Gunwharf Quays.

Officers attended and searched the man under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 where they found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a screwdriver.

A man from Southampton has been arrested. Picture: Shaun Roster