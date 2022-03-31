Police have arrested a 39-year-old man this evening on suspicion of rape and he is in custody.

It was reported to police that at some time between 1.20am and 2.05am on Saturday 19 March, a 22 year-old woman was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station, by a man she did not know.

A police spokesman said: ‘We want to thank the public for their patience and support with our investigation and for sharing our appeals, and we continue to request that anyone with information about this incident please report this to police in the first instance.’

Police are investigating a rape that took place on the footbridge near Fareham train station

You can contact us on 101, quoting Operation Formation.