Man arrested in Gosport on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of a knuckleduster
A man has been arrested after police seized suspected cannabis and a knuckleduster from him.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers stopped a vehicle at approximately 9.30pm last night (September 20) - a Volkwswagen Golf along Brockhurst Road.
The passenger of the vehicle was searched and police seized some suspected cannabis and a knuckleduster.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.