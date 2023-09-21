News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested in Gosport on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of a knuckleduster

A man has been arrested after police seized suspected cannabis and a knuckleduster from him.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:55 BST
Police officers stopped a vehicle at approximately 9.30pm last night (September 20) - a Volkwswagen Golf along Brockhurst Road.

The passenger of the vehicle was searched and police seized some suspected cannabis and a knuckleduster.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.

To report a crime, get in touch with the police on 101 or by submitting information. Click here for more.