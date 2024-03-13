Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth today, 13 March, 2024. Pic: NCA

NCA officers, supported by colleagues from Hampshire Police, moved in to detain the 45-year-old at an address in the Kingston area of Portsmouth this morning, arresting him on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and money laundering. He is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NCA investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time. The man is now in custody being questioned by NCA investigators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second man, also suspected of being a high-ranking member of the crime group, was arrested in Italy last month on the basis of a warrant obtained by the NCA. Extradition proceedings are now underway to bring him to the UK to face charges.