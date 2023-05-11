News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Man arrested in Waterlooville drugs raid as cocaine, cannabis and hundreds in cash seized

Police have arrested a man following a drugs raid where narcotics and cash was seized.

By Freddie Webb
Published 11th May 2023, 18:33 BST- 1 min read

Officers carried out the operation in Waterlooville yesterday morning. The Waterlooville High Harm team smashed down the door of a property – confiscating different types of narcotics and detaining a 23-year-old male.

NOW READ: Portsmouth border officials find £200m of cocaine in bananas

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Officers from the local High Harm Team, assisted by the dog unit, investigations, and the neighbourhood policing team seized suspected cocaine and cannabis and £1,250 in cash,’ the force posted on Facebook with a video from inspector Paul Bromell.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Waterlooville.A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Waterlooville.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Waterlooville.
Most Popular

‘A 23 year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs has been bailed until August while our enquiries continue. We’d like to thank members of the local community that spoke to my officers yesterday morning, please continue to speak to us in person and through our social media accounts so that we understand what you want us to be concentrating on.’