‘Officers from the local High Harm Team, assisted by the dog unit, investigations, and the neighbourhood policing team seized suspected cocaine and cannabis and £1,250 in cash,’ the force posted on Facebook with a video from inspector Paul Bromell.

‘A 23 year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs has been bailed until August while our enquiries continue. We’d like to thank members of the local community that spoke to my officers yesterday morning, please continue to speak to us in person and through our social media accounts so that we understand what you want us to be concentrating on.’