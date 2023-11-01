The police have launched an appeal for information following an assault which took place on October 22 in Palmerston Road.

The altercation took place at around 2:40am outside Drift and a woman, aged 41, was hit in the face which caused her to lose consciousness.

The police know that there were people in the area at the time of the incident and that there were people filming the altercation on their phones. If you can help, please contact the police as soon as possible online or via 101 quoting 44230432316.