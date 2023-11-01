News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following altercation outside Drift in Southsea

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an altercation outside Drift where a woman was hit in the face.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:26 GMT
The police have launched an appeal for information following an assault which took place on October 22 in Palmerston Road.

The altercation took place at around 2:40am outside Drift and a woman, aged 41, was hit in the face which caused her to lose consciousness.

The police know that there were people in the area at the time of the incident and that there were people filming the altercation on their phones. If you can help, please contact the police as soon as possible online or via 101 quoting 44230432316.

Police officers have launched an appeal following an altercation in Southsea on October 22Police officers have launched an appeal following an altercation in Southsea on October 22
A 26-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on police bail until 22 January.

To report an incident or any information to the police, click here.