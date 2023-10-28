Police were called at 8.49am to a report of a collision between a silver Audi Q3 and a pedestrian at the junction of the A325 and Pennefather's Road in Aldershot.The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Audi, a 39-year-old man from Farnborough, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.If you were in the area at the time and saw the Audi or a male pedestrian, please contact the police.The police would especially like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.Anyone with information should call 101 or report online via the website, quoting reference 44230441166.