News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Man arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs following serious collision on A325

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision happened on the A325 this morning (October 28) and emergency services were on the scene.

Police were called at 8.49am to a report of a collision between a silver Audi Q3 and a pedestrian at the junction of the A325 and Pennefather's Road in Aldershot.The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Audi, a 39-year-old man from Farnborough, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.If you were in the area at the time and saw the Audi or a male pedestrian, please contact the police.The police would especially like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.Anyone with information should call 101 or report online via the website, quoting reference 44230441166.