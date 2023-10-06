Man arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance
A 20 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance.
The police had received a number of reports of a man approaching women in the Milton area, Southsea.
They received around 10 reports of a man stopping women and asking for directions to the nearest sexual health clinic.
There have also been reports of a man then showing some of these women inappropriate photos on his phone. In the majority of incidents reported to the police, the man has either been on his phone or holding his phone during these encounters.
He has been bailed until January 4, 2024 pending further enquiries.