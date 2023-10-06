News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Man arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance

A man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive words to cause harassment.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Oct 2023, 07:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 07:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 20 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance.

The police had received a number of reports of a man approaching women in the Milton area, Southsea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They received around 10 reports of a man stopping women and asking for directions to the nearest sexual health clinic.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance. He has been bailed until 4 January 2024 pending further enquiries.A man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance. He has been bailed until 4 January 2024 pending further enquiries.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and causing a public nuisance. He has been bailed until 4 January 2024 pending further enquiries.
Most Popular

There have also been reports of a man then showing some of these women inappropriate photos on his phone. In the majority of incidents reported to the police, the man has either been on his phone or holding his phone during these encounters.

He has been bailed until January 4, 2024 pending further enquiries.