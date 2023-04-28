It was reported to the police by a number of witnesses that on March 31 at approximately 11.40pm, a man on the number 18 Bluestar bus was sprayed in the face with a suspected CS-type spray in the Millbrook area of Southampton.

The incident happened as the victim got off the bus at the Millbrook Towers stop. The man who sprayed the substance ran away towards Evenlode Road. The victim also left the area before officers arrived.

The police are appealing for information regarding the incident and are also asking for the victim of the assault to come forward and speak to them.

The police are looking to speak to this man in connection with an assault on a bus in Southampton.

Investigating officers now have an image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.