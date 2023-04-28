Man assaulted after having self-defence spray squirted in his face on Hampshire bus
Police are appealing for witnesses and the victim of an assault on a bus to come forward.
It was reported to the police by a number of witnesses that on March 31 at approximately 11.40pm, a man on the number 18 Bluestar bus was sprayed in the face with a suspected CS-type spray in the Millbrook area of Southampton.
The incident happened as the victim got off the bus at the Millbrook Towers stop. The man who sprayed the substance ran away towards Evenlode Road. The victim also left the area before officers arrived.
The police are appealing for information regarding the incident and are also asking for the victim of the assault to come forward and speak to them.
Investigating officers now have an image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44230128644.