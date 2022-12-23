The victim, who is in his 40s, was set upon in Lake Road, Landport, between 4pm and 4.30pm on Sunday.

He was pushing a bike when he was a approached by a man. At the same time he was grabbed from behind by a second man and ‘assaulted and attacked with a small blunt knife, causing minor bruising and scratches’, say police.

A man was robbed in Lake Road Portsmouth

A spokesman said: ‘The two men then demanded he hand over his belongings and searched him, stealing a mobile phone, bank card, £20 in cash and the bicycle and kicking him while he was on the ground.’

A 25-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and handling stolen goods and has been bailed.

The other man was in his 30s, white, with long black stubble and wore a black jacket with a hood and balaclava.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows the men or who saw what happened.

