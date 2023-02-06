The violent bakery heist happened at a Greggs branch in Shirley, Southampton, on December 15.

A police spokesman said: ‘Between 11.15am and 11.35am, a man entered Greggs in Shirley High Street and was abusive and threatening towards several staff members and a customer.

Police want to speak to this man after Greggs workers were attacked and doughnuts stolen in Southampton

‘He also assaulted two staff members and stole a large quantity of doughnuts before leaving the shop. No injuries were reported to us as a result of the assaults.’

Police say they have been investigating but now need the public’s help, and want to speak to the man in these pictures.