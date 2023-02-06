Man attacks Greggs workers and steals 'large quantity' of doughnuts in Hampshire attack
Hampshire police are looking for a man who assaulted two Greggs workers and ‘stole a large quantity of doughnuts’.
The violent bakery heist happened at a Greggs branch in Shirley, Southampton, on December 15.
A police spokesman said: ‘Between 11.15am and 11.35am, a man entered Greggs in Shirley High Street and was abusive and threatening towards several staff members and a customer.
‘He also assaulted two staff members and stole a large quantity of doughnuts before leaving the shop. No injuries were reported to us as a result of the assaults.’
Police say they have been investigating but now need the public’s help, and want to speak to the man in these pictures.
Anyone who knows him, or has any information or footage of the incident which could assist police, can contact them on 101 or report online via our website, quoting 44220505258.