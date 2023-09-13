Man beaten up by yobs after refusing to hand over his pizza at Portsmouth bus stop
The victim was jumped by the yobs at a bus stop in Kingston Road, Buckland. Police said the assault happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on August 9.
The man in his 20s was punched by two strangers. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released images of two males they wish to speak to.
The force said: “The men demanded he hand over his pizza. When the victim refused, he was threatened with violence and was punched in the face and shoulder.
“We’re keen to hear from anyone who knows the two men pictured in these CCTV images.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44230322163.
Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers with any informaiton anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.