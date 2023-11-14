Police are searching for a man who tried to break into a flat in Gosport.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a male was seen attempting to gain entry into the property at Blake Court in South Street yesterday afternoon. The incident took place between 2.50pm and 3.10pm

The force said: “t was reported to us that a man gained access to the communal area of the building before trying to force his way into an address. We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognises the man.”

The attempted burglary happened at Blake Court, South Street, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Police have released a description of the male. He is of Indian or Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, roughly 5ft 7-8ins tall and of average build.