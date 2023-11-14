Man breaks into communal area of Gosport flat block as police issue search to find him
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a male was seen attempting to gain entry into the property at Blake Court in South Street yesterday afternoon. The incident took place between 2.50pm and 3.10pm
The force said: “t was reported to us that a man gained access to the communal area of the building before trying to force his way into an address. We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognises the man.”
Police have released a description of the male. He is of Indian or Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, roughly 5ft 7-8ins tall and of average build.
The man has stubble and black hair which is short at the sides and choppy on the top, and wearing a dark coloured buttoned shirt. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230464288.