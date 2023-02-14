Man carrying lock knife arrested in Gosport after suspected Class A drugs and cash seized
POLICE have arrested a man in Gosport after seizing knife, suspected drugs and cash.
Officers detained the individual at roughly 6pm last night in Forton Road. They stopped and searched two men, with a lock knife being found on one of them.
Police decided to carry out further enquiries and made further searches. Wraps of suspected Class A drugs and £500 in cash were discovered in the process.
A 37-year-old man is currently in police custody. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and carrying an offensive weapon in public.
Gosport police said on Facebook: ‘Officers found a lock knife on one of the men and he was arrested. During further searches police also seized some wraps of suspected Class A drugs and £500 cash.
‘The 37-year-old remains in custody at this time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.’