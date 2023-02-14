News you can trust since 1877
Man carrying lock knife arrested in Gosport after suspected Class A drugs and cash seized

POLICE have arrested a man in Gosport after seizing knife, suspected drugs and cash.

By Freddie Webb
Officers detained the individual at roughly 6pm last night in Forton Road. They stopped and searched two men, with a lock knife being found on one of them.

Police decided to carry out further enquiries and made further searches. Wraps of suspected Class A drugs and £500 in cash were discovered in the process.

The arrest was made last night in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
A 37-year-old man is currently in police custody. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and carrying an offensive weapon in public.

Gosport police said on Facebook: ‘Officers found a lock knife on one of the men and he was arrested. During further searches police also seized some wraps of suspected Class A drugs and £500 cash.

‘The 37-year-old remains in custody at this time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.’