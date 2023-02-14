Officers detained the individual at roughly 6pm last night in Forton Road. They stopped and searched two men, with a lock knife being found on one of them.

Police decided to carry out further enquiries and made further searches. Wraps of suspected Class A drugs and £500 in cash were discovered in the process.

The arrest was made last night in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

A 37-year-old man is currently in police custody. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and carrying an offensive weapon in public.

Gosport police said on Facebook:

