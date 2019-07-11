Man charged after Hedge End hairdresser La Ora is burgled

Have your say

A MAN has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries across Hampshire.

La Ora hairdressers in Hedge End were among the businesses targeted between mid-June and early July.

Police have charged Odin Osman, aged 21, of no fixed abode, with a number of offences.

These include:

Aggravated taking of a motor vehicle relating to an incident where a Nissan Qahsqai was taken during a burglary of a home in Lower Swanwick Road between June 17 and June 18.

- Burglary of La Ora on St Lukes Close, Hedge End on June 19 where it was reported a vehicle rammed the front of the premises and an iPhone and cash was stolen from within.

- Burglary of the Co-op on Station Road, Netley Abbey which occurred on June 19 where it was reported a Nissan Qashqai was rammed into the store and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen from within.

- Attempting to burgle the Co-op on Spring Road, Southampton on June 19 where it was reported a vehicle rammed the front of the store in an attempt to gain entry.

- Taking a motor vehicle without consent relating to a burglary at a home in Aspen Close between July 8 and July 9 where a Volkswagen Golf was taken.

Osman will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court today