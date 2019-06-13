A MAN has been charged after a light was shone at a police helicopter during the search for a missing person.

Nicholas Hawkins, 53, of Heathfield Road in Bembridge is due to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He has been charged directing or shining a light at an aircraft in flight so as to dazzle or distract the pilot.

It follows a search for a missing person on Tuesday, March 26 in the Brading area. The person was located safe and well at Yaverland beach at 10.10pm.

During this search a light source was shone at the police helicopter.

