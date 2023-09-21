Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress at the Barnardos Charity Shop in Locks Heath Centre on September 19 as well as two counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress towards police officers on the same day.

He has been charged with the theft of alcohol and batteries from Waitrose in the Locks Heath Centre as well as using threatening or abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at the Locks Heath Centre on September 19.

Police news.