Man charged in connection numerous incidents including theft, criminal damage and shouting racist abuse
Luke Tucker, aged 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with offences that took place in Locks Heath and Waterlooville and he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (September 21).
He has been charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress at the Barnardos Charity Shop in Locks Heath Centre on September 19 as well as two counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress towards police officers on the same day.
He has been charged with the theft of alcohol and batteries from Waitrose in the Locks Heath Centre as well as using threatening or abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at the Locks Heath Centre on September 19.
Luke has also been charged with using threatening or abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Waitrose in the Locks Heath Centre and criminal damage to a police van on September 19.
On September 20 he damaged a sign at Purbrook Day Nursery on London Road, Waterlooville, and he used threatening or abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Purbrook Day Nursery on London Road the same day.