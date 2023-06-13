News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Man charged in connection with multiple burglaries in Hampshire and Wiltshire area

A man has been charged in connection with multiple burglaries which occurred in the Hampshire and Wiltshire area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

Christopher Clarke, who is also known as Christopher Skriabin, aged 46, of Whitworth Road in Swindon, was arrested in Swindon on June 12 and charged with a number of burglary incidents.

These include a burglary at an address in Harold Road, Stubbington, on April 17, a burglary at an address in Wicks Close, Swindon, on June 9, an attempted burglary at an address in Wicks Close, Swindon, on June 9 and a burglary at an address in Dart Avenue, Swindon, on June 9.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested on suspicion of robbery following incident at Pawnbrokers

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges follow investigations by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Hawk team, and Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude Swindon team.

Clarke was remanded in custody to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court today (June 13) where he was further remanded to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 14 July.