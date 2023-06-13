Christopher Clarke, who is also known as Christopher Skriabin, aged 46, of Whitworth Road in Swindon, was arrested in Swindon on June 12 and charged with a number of burglary incidents.

These include a burglary at an address in Harold Road, Stubbington, on April 17, a burglary at an address in Wicks Close, Swindon, on June 9, an attempted burglary at an address in Wicks Close, Swindon, on June 9 and a burglary at an address in Dart Avenue, Swindon, on June 9.