Man charged in connection with multiple burglaries in Hampshire and Wiltshire area
Christopher Clarke, who is also known as Christopher Skriabin, aged 46, of Whitworth Road in Swindon, was arrested in Swindon on June 12 and charged with a number of burglary incidents.
These include a burglary at an address in Harold Road, Stubbington, on April 17, a burglary at an address in Wicks Close, Swindon, on June 9, an attempted burglary at an address in Wicks Close, Swindon, on June 9 and a burglary at an address in Dart Avenue, Swindon, on June 9.
The charges follow investigations by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist Operation Hawk team, and Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude Swindon team.