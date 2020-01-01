Man charged with aggravated burglary by Hampshire police

A MAN has been charged with aggravated burglray.

Graham Smith, 40, was the subject of a police appeal with officers believing he could be in Portsmouth.

Police were appealing for information about Graham Smith's whereabouts

Now Hampshire police said the man from Ventnor, Isle of Wight, has been found and charged with aggravated burglary in East Hill Road, Ryde, on the evening of December 27.

A police spokesman said: ‘He appeared at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court this morning (January 1, 2020) where he was remanded in custody to appear at the (Newport) Crown Court on February 3.’

Anyone with further information can call 44190463904.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.