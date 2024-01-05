A man has been charged with attempted murder and assault after a man and a woman were injured at an address.

Luke Stride, 33, has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a man in his 70s suffered serious facial injuries and a female in her 60s sustained injuries to her hands. The incident happened at 7.35pm on Wednesday 3 January at a property in Fox Lane, Winchester, where the defendant resides.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended. A man in his 70s sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A woman in her 60s sustained injuries to her hands. A man was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been charged.

