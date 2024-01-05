Man charged with attempted murder and assault as male pensioner left with serious facial injuries and woman hurt
Luke Stride, 33, has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a man in his 70s suffered serious facial injuries and a female in her 60s sustained injuries to her hands. The incident happened at 7.35pm on Wednesday 3 January at a property in Fox Lane, Winchester, where the defendant resides.
A police spokesman said: “Officers attended. A man in his 70s sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A woman in her 60s sustained injuries to her hands. A man was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been charged.
“Luke Stride has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 5 January).