Man charged with burglary and fraud by false representation by officers investigating Meon Valley crime
POLICE have named a man charged after a Meon Valley burglary.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 1:10 pm
Darren Ogden, aged 41, of Robertson Road, Alresford has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation relating to an incident in Warnford Road, West Meon between September 15 and 19.
The charge was made following an investigation by officers from Winchester’s Neighbourhood team.
It is alleged that a digital camera, camera accessories and a bank card were stolen from the address.
Ogden has been released on bail with conditions to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on March 1.