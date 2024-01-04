News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man charged with burglary following theft of multiple board games from Board in the City CIC in Southampton

A board game cafe has been broken into with multiple games being stolen and a man has been charged with burglary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police have charged a man following a burglary at a Southampton board game café in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, January 3). The police were called at 5.23am to a report that Board in the City on Onslow Road had been broken into. Officers attended and conducted enquiries at the scene. They located a number of board games suspected to have been stolen and arrested a man nearby a short time later – Karl Alexander Fawcett, 41, of Cuckmere Lane, has been charged with burglary.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, January 4).

To report an incident to the police, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more information.