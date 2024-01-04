The police have charged a man following a burglary at a Southampton board game café in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, January 3). The police were called at 5.23am to a report that Board in the City on Onslow Road had been broken into. Officers attended and conducted enquiries at the scene. They located a number of board games suspected to have been stolen and arrested a man nearby a short time later – Karl Alexander Fawcett, 41, of Cuckmere Lane, has been charged with burglary.