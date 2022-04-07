Man charged with deliberately driving vehicle into two women at Eastleigh petrol station and weapon offences
A MAN has been charged with deliberately hitting two women with his vehicle and several other offences in Hampshire.
Richard Stuart Taylor, 31, of no fixed abode, allegedly drove into the women intentionally at a Texaco garage.
The incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, in Southampton Road, Eastleigh.
Taylor was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a bladed article in a public place and dangerous driving.
He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court this morning, and was remanded.
Taylor is due back at court on Monday, May 9.