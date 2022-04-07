Man charged with deliberately driving vehicle into two women at Eastleigh petrol station and weapon offences

A MAN has been charged with deliberately hitting two women with his vehicle and several other offences in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:15 pm

Richard Stuart Taylor, 31, of no fixed abode, allegedly drove into the women intentionally at a Texaco garage.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth Tinder swindler Richard Dexter yet to deliver promise to pay back mil...

The incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, in Southampton Road, Eastleigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Richard Stuart Taylor has been charged with numerous offences. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Taylor was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possessing a bladed article in a public place and dangerous driving.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth family pay tribute to 'loved' mum-of-five Debbie McIlroy who has died aged just 50

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court this morning, and was remanded.

Taylor is due back at court on Monday, May 9.