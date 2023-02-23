Dominic Humble, aged 28, of Westcombe Court in Bradford, has been charged with non-fatal strangulation under Section 70 of the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

This follows an incident at an address in the Gosport area which was reported to police in the early hours of the morning yesterday, 22 February.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. At the hearing, he was remanded further to appear at the same court again on 14 April.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending. However, we appreciate not everyone wants to speak to the police.’

