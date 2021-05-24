A man has been charged following an incident on Spring Street. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers investigating an incident in which a van collided with a pedestrian have charged an individual.

Police were called to Spring Street at 2.45am on Sunday morning (May 23), where a man in his 20s had suffered serious head injuries after a van mounted a kerb and hit a pedestrian.

A second man narrowly avoided being hit during the incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayman Aburas, 27, of Kestell Drive, Cardiff, has been charged with section 18 GBH with intent, dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (May 25).

The injured man remains in hospital, and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron