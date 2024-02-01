Man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm following serious assault
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a woman sustained inuries to her arm, believed to have been caused by a gun.
Officers investigating after a woman suffered a serious injury in Southampton on Tuesday morning (January 30) have now charged a 46-year-old man. The police were called at 4.45am to reports of an altercation taking place inside an address on Hill Lane.
Police attended and located a woman in her 50s a short time later with a serious injury to her arm, believed to have been caused by a firearm. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
Delroy Smith, of Hill Lane, has now been charged with section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 1).