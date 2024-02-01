Police attended and located a woman in her 50s a short time later with a serious injury to her arm, believed to have been caused by a firearm. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Delroy Smith, of Hill Lane, has now been charged with section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 1).