Man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm following serious assault

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a woman sustained inuries to her arm, believed to have been caused by a gun.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:19 GMT
Officers investigating after a woman suffered a serious injury in Southampton on Tuesday morning (January 30) have now charged a 46-year-old man. The police were called at 4.45am to reports of an altercation taking place inside an address on Hill Lane.

Police attended and located a woman in her 50s a short time later with a serious injury to her arm, believed to have been caused by a firearm. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Delroy Smith, of Hill Lane, has now been charged with section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 1).

For more information about how to report a crime, click here.

