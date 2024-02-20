Aaron Cruickshank, aged 38, of no fixed abode, has been charged with shoplifting from a number of locations. He has been charged with the theft of meat from One Stop in Elson Road on November 20, 2023, the theft of meat from Spar in Rowner Road on December 12, 2023, the theft of £38.94 worth of chocolate from Spar in Rowner Road on December 13, 2023, the theft of £40 worth of meat and biscuits from Tesco Express in Forton Road on February 11 this year and the theft of £36.80 worth of meat and Easter eggs from Tesco Express in Forton Road on February.12 this year.